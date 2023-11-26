Home Cities Delhi

ABVP used DUSU money to fund meet, alleges SFI

SFI has further alleged that in the last elections alone, the ABVP had spent around Rs 22 lakh out of the funds.

NEW DELHI: The Students Federation of India (SFI), Delhi University unit, has strongly condemned the ABVP-led DUSU for alleged corrupt practices of misappropriation of the DUSU funds to finance ABVP’s forthcoming national conference in Delhi.

Aditi Tyagi, SFI DU convenor said, “The ABVP has a history of blatant corruption while being in office. In the year 2016-17, out of the `26 lakh budget of the DUSU, `22 lakh were spent on chai and similar expenses. The money that should have been spent on hostels, transport, and other aspects of student welfare was utilized for personal profit by ABVP.” 

Responding to the allegations, ABVP media incharge Ashutosh Singh said, “Misusing the DUSU funds is out of the question because the executive council elections are pending.The budget will be passed only after that.”

