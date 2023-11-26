Delhi: Spell of rain from Sunday may help disperse pollutants

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) which will bring rainfall to western and central India and impact Delhi is expected to bring relief from pollution to city residents.

The Western Disturbances (WD) may bring light rainfall in Delhi followed by higher wind speed, bringing pollution level down, on November 27 onward. Besides, the temperature will fall by 2-4°C and will make the days and nights colder.

The WD’s trough-line will extend towards west and central India which will cause thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rainfall over central and western India in the next two days. Western Disturbances are extra-tropical cyclonic storms which bring non-monsoonal rainfall to northwest India.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that a moderate intensity WD is entering Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday night. Its trough line will extend up to east-central Arabian sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra coast for the next two days.

It is likely to cause minimum temperatures to fall by 2-4°C over many parts of northwest, west & central India from November 28 onwards.

Though the WD entering northwest region will cause moderate to heavy snowfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at middle and higher Himalayas in states/UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next couple of days, its trough line is towards west and central.

This will lead to heavy rainfall and hail storms over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, South Rajasthan, Gujarat and southwest Madhya Pradesh till November 27.

“The WD’s impact will be mild on Delhi but it will increase wind speed November 27 onward,” said Mahesh Palawata of Skymet Weather Services, a private company providing weather-related solutions.

Besides, another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the South Andaman Sea by November 26 and intensify into a depression by November 29.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) which will bring rainfall to western and central India and impact Delhi is expected to bring relief from pollution to city residents. The Western Disturbances (WD) may bring light rainfall in Delhi followed by higher wind speed, bringing pollution level down, on November 27 onward. Besides, the temperature will fall by 2-4°C and will make the days and nights colder. The WD’s trough-line will extend towards west and central India which will cause thunderstorms accompanied with heavy rainfall over central and western India in the next two days. Western Disturbances are extra-tropical cyclonic storms which bring non-monsoonal rainfall to northwest India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Indian Meteorological Department said that a moderate intensity WD is entering Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday night. Its trough line will extend up to east-central Arabian sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra coast for the next two days. It is likely to cause minimum temperatures to fall by 2-4°C over many parts of northwest, west & central India from November 28 onwards. Though the WD entering northwest region will cause moderate to heavy snowfall along with thunderstorms and lightning at middle and higher Himalayas in states/UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next couple of days, its trough line is towards west and central. This will lead to heavy rainfall and hail storms over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, South Rajasthan, Gujarat and southwest Madhya Pradesh till November 27. “The WD’s impact will be mild on Delhi but it will increase wind speed November 27 onward,” said Mahesh Palawata of Skymet Weather Services, a private company providing weather-related solutions. Besides, another cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge in the South Andaman Sea by November 26 and intensify into a depression by November 29. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp