EWS category deadline for nursery admissions extended to December 5

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to hold computerized draw of lots for the in-waiting candidates of EWS/DG category at the entry-level classes of session 2023-24 in the private schools, the education department has given yet another opportunity for parents to submit fresh preferences of school.

Now, the parents will be able to submit a new preference of school in the original application form of admission till December 5, 2023 from the available vacancies in private unaided recognized schools of the directorate of education and computerized draw of lots will be held thereafter.

The director, education issued a circular on Friday evening in reference to the circular issued on October 30.

The candidates may access the directorate of education’s website www.edudel.nic.in and click on “EWS/DG Admission” link available on home page for submission of fresh preferences of choices in private unaided recognized schools (except minority schools).

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools (except minority schools) are under obligation to admit at least 25% of declared strength of entry level class/classes by children belonging to economically weaker section, disadvantaged group and CWSN in neighborhood and provide free and compulsoryw elementary education.

The department had conducted the first computerized draw of lots on March 14, 2023 for admission under EWS/DG/CWSN category at entry level classes in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi and a second draw on May 12, 2023.

Earlier, to resolve the grievances of students kept in waiting till date, the directorate of education had decided to open link of online application in the welfare of in-waiting candidates EWS/DG category to submit fresh preferences of choices of school from the available vacancies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In order to hold computerized draw of lots for the in-waiting candidates of EWS/DG category at the entry-level classes of session 2023-24 in the private schools, the education department has given yet another opportunity for parents to submit fresh preferences of school. Now, the parents will be able to submit a new preference of school in the original application form of admission till December 5, 2023 from the available vacancies in private unaided recognized schools of the directorate of education and computerized draw of lots will be held thereafter. The director, education issued a circular on Friday evening in reference to the circular issued on October 30.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The candidates may access the directorate of education’s website www.edudel.nic.in and click on “EWS/DG Admission” link available on home page for submission of fresh preferences of choices in private unaided recognized schools (except minority schools). As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognized schools (except minority schools) are under obligation to admit at least 25% of declared strength of entry level class/classes by children belonging to economically weaker section, disadvantaged group and CWSN in neighborhood and provide free and compulsoryw elementary education. The department had conducted the first computerized draw of lots on March 14, 2023 for admission under EWS/DG/CWSN category at entry level classes in private unaided recognized schools of Delhi and a second draw on May 12, 2023. Earlier, to resolve the grievances of students kept in waiting till date, the directorate of education had decided to open link of online application in the welfare of in-waiting candidates EWS/DG category to submit fresh preferences of choices of school from the available vacancies. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp