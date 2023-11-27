Delhi HC asks MCD, cops to consider feasibility of holding Muslim Mahapanchayat at Ramlila ground

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the police authorities to consider the feasibility of holding the "All India Muslim Mahapanchayat" at Ramlila ground in the city on December 18.

Petitioner 'Mission Save Constitution''s request was to get NOC from the respondent authorities to organize the gathering at Ramlila Ground, Delhi.

Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered that the application already given by the petitioner for conducting the gathering on December 18 be treated as a representation.

The initial plea of the petitioner organisation was to hold the meeting on December 4. However, Delhi police cited that they have already given NOC to Maha Tyagi Seva Sansthan for organizing 'Mahayagya for Vishwa Jan Kalyan' at Ramlila Ground from December 3-15 and therefore, the Ground is not available on December 4.

The high court said it is not going into the controversy in the matter.

"This Court is not going into the controversy as to whether the Maha Tyagi Seva Sansthan should have first approached the MCD and then the police authorities or as to whether the Petitioner herein should have first approached the police authorities and then the MCD.

In order to cut short the controversy, this Court had requested the learned Counsel for the MCD and the police authorities to give those dates on which no function is scheduled to be organized at Ramlila ground, Delhi," the order read.

Counsel for the Petitioner told the court that out of the dates given by the MCD and the police authorities, December 18 is the most convenient for holding the Mahapanchayat.

"In view of the above, let the application already given by the Petitioner on 10.11.2023 for holding the Mahapanchayat on 04.12.2023 be treated as a representation for holding the Mahapanchayat on 18.12.2023, and the Respondent No.3/MCD and the police authorities are directed to consider the feasibility for holding the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground, Delhi on 18.12.2023" the court said while listing the matter for November 28.

Last month, the High Court had refused to grant permission to the large gathering, noting the apprehension of police about the increasing communal tensions in Old Delhi, "a sensitive area, as people of different religions live here and communal violence in the area is not unknown."

As per the cops, the posters of the meeting indicate communal overtones and the Petitioner was expecting a gathering of around 10,000 people in the event.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the police authorities to consider the feasibility of holding the "All India Muslim Mahapanchayat" at Ramlila ground in the city on December 18. Petitioner 'Mission Save Constitution''s request was to get NOC from the respondent authorities to organize the gathering at Ramlila Ground, Delhi. Justice Subramonium Prasad ordered that the application already given by the petitioner for conducting the gathering on December 18 be treated as a representation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The initial plea of the petitioner organisation was to hold the meeting on December 4. However, Delhi police cited that they have already given NOC to Maha Tyagi Seva Sansthan for organizing 'Mahayagya for Vishwa Jan Kalyan' at Ramlila Ground from December 3-15 and therefore, the Ground is not available on December 4. The high court said it is not going into the controversy in the matter. "This Court is not going into the controversy as to whether the Maha Tyagi Seva Sansthan should have first approached the MCD and then the police authorities or as to whether the Petitioner herein should have first approached the police authorities and then the MCD. In order to cut short the controversy, this Court had requested the learned Counsel for the MCD and the police authorities to give those dates on which no function is scheduled to be organized at Ramlila ground, Delhi," the order read. Counsel for the Petitioner told the court that out of the dates given by the MCD and the police authorities, December 18 is the most convenient for holding the Mahapanchayat. "In view of the above, let the application already given by the Petitioner on 10.11.2023 for holding the Mahapanchayat on 04.12.2023 be treated as a representation for holding the Mahapanchayat on 18.12.2023, and the Respondent No.3/MCD and the police authorities are directed to consider the feasibility for holding the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground, Delhi on 18.12.2023" the court said while listing the matter for November 28. Last month, the High Court had refused to grant permission to the large gathering, noting the apprehension of police about the increasing communal tensions in Old Delhi, "a sensitive area, as people of different religions live here and communal violence in the area is not unknown." As per the cops, the posters of the meeting indicate communal overtones and the Petitioner was expecting a gathering of around 10,000 people in the event. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp