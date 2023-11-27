Delhi: Man dies in police custody, kin alleges foul play, judicial probe begins

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died in the custody of Delhi Police at Adarsh Nagar police station in the intervening night of November 26-27 after he was picked up by the cops from a road during a scuffle between some people.

DCP (northwest) Jitender Mani told The New Indian Express that a judicial enquiry into the matter has been initiated and is being carried out as per procedure.

The incident took place when the beat staff of Adarsh Nagar police station were on night patrolling duty in the intervening night of November 26-27.

"While patrolling they noticed a scuffle among some people due to road rage near Adarsh Nagar metro station on the roadside around 3 am," the officer said.

He said that local police intervened in the matter but both the parties continued to quarrel with each other. The police officials then called an Emergency Response Vehicle from Police Station Adarsh Nagar to the spot.

"The persons on the spot fled except three persons. They were brought to BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri, Delhi for medical examination at 4 am," the officer said.

One person among them namely Suraj Prakash was given treatment at the hospital and all of them were brought back to the police station to hand over to the emergency officer for further necessary action.

"However, in the meantime, Suraj's condition deteriorated and he suddenly fell ill. He was again admitted to BJRM Hospital Jahangir Puri where he was declared dead," the police said.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased levelled serious allegations against the police personnel and accused them of murdering Suraj. "This is no accident. This is murder. The police have killed my brother. At least 6-7 cops are involved in this," the brother of the victim said.

He said in reality occupants of two different cars had entered into an argument with each other and his deceased brother was just passing from there.

"After seeing a crowd, he stopped his car and went near them. At this point, one of the police personnel hit him with a stick. When the cops were hitting him, he started recording the whole act which enraged the police. At least 6-7 cops then attacked him and thrashed him badly. He died on the spot," the brother said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died in the custody of Delhi Police at Adarsh Nagar police station in the intervening night of November 26-27 after he was picked up by the cops from a road during a scuffle between some people. DCP (northwest) Jitender Mani told The New Indian Express that a judicial enquiry into the matter has been initiated and is being carried out as per procedure. The incident took place when the beat staff of Adarsh Nagar police station were on night patrolling duty in the intervening night of November 26-27.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "While patrolling they noticed a scuffle among some people due to road rage near Adarsh Nagar metro station on the roadside around 3 am," the officer said. He said that local police intervened in the matter but both the parties continued to quarrel with each other. The police officials then called an Emergency Response Vehicle from Police Station Adarsh Nagar to the spot. "The persons on the spot fled except three persons. They were brought to BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri, Delhi for medical examination at 4 am," the officer said. One person among them namely Suraj Prakash was given treatment at the hospital and all of them were brought back to the police station to hand over to the emergency officer for further necessary action. "However, in the meantime, Suraj's condition deteriorated and he suddenly fell ill. He was again admitted to BJRM Hospital Jahangir Puri where he was declared dead," the police said. Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased levelled serious allegations against the police personnel and accused them of murdering Suraj. "This is no accident. This is murder. The police have killed my brother. At least 6-7 cops are involved in this," the brother of the victim said. He said in reality occupants of two different cars had entered into an argument with each other and his deceased brother was just passing from there. "After seeing a crowd, he stopped his car and went near them. At this point, one of the police personnel hit him with a stick. When the cops were hitting him, he started recording the whole act which enraged the police. At least 6-7 cops then attacked him and thrashed him badly. He died on the spot," the brother said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp