Appointment of VC in Jamia in limbo; no names given to ministry  

NEW DELHI: Two weeks have elapsed since the conclusion of Najma Akhtar’s tenure as the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), yet the process of appointing a new VC appears to be in a state of limbo.

Despite the executive council meeting held on November 10 to deliberate potential candidates, no names have been forwarded to the ministry, and a search committee is conspicuously absent. During the meeting, two names emerged as potential successors: Zoya Hasan, the spouse of former JMI Vice Chancellor Mushirul Hasan, and Professor Faizan Mustafa, the former vice chancellor of NALSAR University of Law Hyderabad. However, as of the conclusion of Akhtar’s term on November 12, no progress has been made in officially submitting these names.

In response to queries about the status of the VC appointment, current Vice Chancellor Eqbal Hussain disavowed responsibility, asserting that the former VC could have submitted the names. Akhtar, on the other hand, confirmed that no names were forwarded, emphasizing the unsigned minutes from the November 10 executive council meeting, necessitating a subsequent meeting.

An anonymous source pointed out that it falls upon the current VC to send names to the ministry and establish a search committee. Despite a directive from the Higher Education Secretary urging action within a week, no response has been received from the current VC, who claims to lack written instructions.

The appointment of a new VC at JMI is governed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2018, specifying a panel of three to five names recommended by a search cum selection committee. Nevertheless, the delay in this process has led to the pro-vice chancellor, Eqbal Hussain, assuming the role in an officiating capacity.

This move has triggered concern among senior teachers, who assert that it contradicts Jamia’s laws and statutes. Hussain’s close association with former VC Najma Akhtar, who appointed him as pro-vice chancellor, adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

