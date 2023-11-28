Burgle-and-burn: Gangleader held for robbery, arson

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Danger’, ‘Darinda’ (demon), ‘Mahakaal’ (destroyer) — these are among the tattoos

bearing ominous phrases that adorned the body of Sanjay Sharma, a hardened criminal, who had formed an infamous gang of juveniles who first committed burglery in houses and thereafter set the houses on fire to eliminate all the evidence.

‘Burgle-and-burn’ was the name attributed to the ‘gang of juveniles’ after a series of burglaries and subsequent arson that made them infamous.

The gang leader Sanjay Sharma, who has been finally apprehended by the police, is linked to over 80 cases, including 20 cases involving the same modus operandi of initial burglery and looting of houses, followed by setting them ablaze to eradicate all evidence.

The 32-year-old Sharma, committed his first crime in 2002 at the age of 10 years. He was apprehended several times when he was a juvenile but he used to flee from the observation homes. Senior officials say that he escaped from a juvenile observation home more than five times in seven years.

“His teenage years were marked by a spree of crimes and he seemed to embody three of the numerous tattoos across his body — ‘Danger’, ‘Darinda’, and ‘Mahakaal’,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

He said that Sanjay has been in jail for most of these years and was only released on November 6. However, he has returned to committing crimes within the short period. Recently, after getting released from jail, Sanjay was found involved in six cases of burglary, theft and a case of motor vehicle theft.

Even at the time of this arrest, the police found one flick knife, one T-type iron punch, one air pistol, a packet of red chilli powder. Some stolen articles were also recovered from his possession.

First crime at 10, several escapes from homes

