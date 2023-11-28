Conspiracy to kill singer Mangat foiled, 2 sharpshooters held after brief encounter

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday nabbed five persons — including two sharpshooters — belonging to the gang of international terrorist Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla.

A view of encounter scene | Parveen Negi

Arsh Dalla is a fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist based in Canada. According to the National Investigation Agency, Dalla has recruited several persons to kidnap and kill people of other faiths to create a sense of fear and disaffection among different sections of the society in Punjab. Multiple probes have revealed that a huge amount of money extorted from Indian businessmen was routed to Dalla in Canada through hawala operators.

According to the police, two shooters — identified as Rajpreet Singh alias Raja alias Bamb, and Virender Singh alias Vimmy, both residents of Punjab — were arrested from the main road towards Akshardham temple, opposite Samachar Apartment in Mayur Vihar, after a brief exchange of fire early on Monday.

Based on their disclosures, the police raided Dairy Skaner in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, after which three more associates — Sachin Bhati, Arpit Dhankar and Susheel Pradhan — who were providing arms and other logistics to the gang, were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Dalla had tasked them with assassinating singer Elly Mangat. They had earlier attempted this in October 2023 at Bhatinda, but failed as the target was not at home. The accused was also tasked with extorting money from Kavinder Chaudhary, a BJP leader based in Mangaluru.

Earlier attempt failed

The accused revealed that Dalla had tasked them to assassinate singer Mangat. They attempted this in October at Bhatinda, but failed as the target was not at home. They were also tasked with extorting money from a BJP leader in Mangaluru

