Man dies in police custody, family alleges foul play

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man died allegedly in the custody of Delhi Police at Adarsh Nagar police station in the intervening night of November 26 and 27 after he was “picked up by the cops” from a road during a scuffle among some people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitender Mani told this newspaper that a judicial inquiry into the matter was ordered and will be carried out as per procedure. The incident took place when a beat staff of Adarsh Nagar police station was on patrolling duty on November 26.

“While patrolling they [police team] noticed some people scuffling over a road rage near Adarsh Nagar metro station on the road going towards Jahangir Puri around 3 am,” the police officer said. The officer said the police intervened in the matter but both the parties continued to quarrel. The police officials then called an Emergency Response Vehicle attached to the police station at the spot.

“When the police officials arrived, all who were quarreling fled the spot except three persons. They were taken to BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri for the medical examination around 4 am,” the officer said. One person among them namely Suraj Prakash was given treatment at the hospital and all of them were brought back to the police station to hand over them to the officer in charge to proceed with the necessary action.

“In the meantime, Prakash’s condition deteriorated, and fell ill. He was again admitted to the BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead,” the police officer claimed. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased levelled allegations against the police personnel, accusing them of “killing” Prakash.

“This is not an accident. This is a murder. The police have killed my brother. At least 6-7 cops are involved in this,” the brother of the deceased said. Prakash’s brother claimed that on November 26 night occupants of two different cars had entered into an argument while his brother was just passing from there.

“After seeing the crowd, he stopped his car, came out and stood there. At this point, one of the police personnel hit him with a stick. When the cops were hitting him, he started recording the whole act which enraged the police. At least six to seven cops then attacked and thrashed him badly. He died on the spot,” the brother of the deceased said. Police said investigations are underway to ascertain the facts and the cause of the death.

Detained over ‘road rage’

According to a senior police officer, a patrol party responding to the scuffle tried to break the fight, but the two parties continued to fight, forcing the staff to call an emergency response vehicle from the Adarsh Nagar police station. Three people, including Suraj Prakash who were first taken to BJRM Hospital before they were brought to the police station for legal proceedings. Prakash suddenly fell sick, the police said.

