Man who strangled fiancee to death, stuffed body into bag before fleeing, lands in police net in Mumbai

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man, irked over his 23-year-old fiance talking to other men, strangulated her to death with her own ‘chuni’ (cloth), tied her hands and legs, packed her body in a jute sack and fled the city.

The accused, identified as Sultan, was in a relationship with the woman, Shama, for the past 2-3 years but was unwilling to marry her immediately. The accused was enraged that the woman had been talking with another person for the last 8 years.

The horrific murder came to light on November 26 when the Farsh Bazar police station received a call at 4:44 pm reporting a suspicious bag in a room in Vishwas Nagar area, Shahdara district, following which police personnel, along with a team from Forensic Science Laboratory, were dispatched to the scene.

“When the bag was opened, the body of a woman, who was possibly strangulated to death, was found,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. He said the woman was later identified as a resident of NSA colony. Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, the police deduced that the accused had switched off both his mobile phones and fled from Delhi. However, technical analysis the police team to trace the accused in Mulund area in Mumbai, Maharashtra. “A team was rushed to Mumbai and apprehended Sultan with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence,” the DCP said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that on November 25, his family members were to visit the house of the deceased to fix their marriage and the couple had met at Sultan’s office in Vishwas Nagar. “There Sultan raised an objection and asked Shama not to speak with any other boy as the accused was suspicious about her. Heated arguments took place between the two and the accused strangulated her with a cloth,” the official said. Thereafter, the accused tied her hands and legs and stashed her body in a jute bag before he left for Mumbai to the place of an acquaintance by trai n saying he was looking for a job.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old man, irked over his 23-year-old fiance talking to other men, strangulated her to death with her own ‘chuni’ (cloth), tied her hands and legs, packed her body in a jute sack and fled the city. The accused, identified as Sultan, was in a relationship with the woman, Shama, for the past 2-3 years but was unwilling to marry her immediately. The accused was enraged that the woman had been talking with another person for the last 8 years. The horrific murder came to light on November 26 when the Farsh Bazar police station received a call at 4:44 pm reporting a suspicious bag in a room in Vishwas Nagar area, Shahdara district, following which police personnel, along with a team from Forensic Science Laboratory, were dispatched to the scene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “When the bag was opened, the body of a woman, who was possibly strangulated to death, was found,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. He said the woman was later identified as a resident of NSA colony. Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter. During the investigation, the police deduced that the accused had switched off both his mobile phones and fled from Delhi. However, technical analysis the police team to trace the accused in Mulund area in Mumbai, Maharashtra. “A team was rushed to Mumbai and apprehended Sultan with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence,” the DCP said. On interrogation, the accused revealed that on November 25, his family members were to visit the house of the deceased to fix their marriage and the couple had met at Sultan’s office in Vishwas Nagar. “There Sultan raised an objection and asked Shama not to speak with any other boy as the accused was suspicious about her. Heated arguments took place between the two and the accused strangulated her with a cloth,” the official said. Thereafter, the accused tied her hands and legs and stashed her body in a jute bag before he left for Mumbai to the place of an acquaintance by trai n saying he was looking for a job. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp