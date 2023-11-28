Water contamination: Atishi asks Delhi Jal Board to submit report, BJP says inaction

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After several reports of contaminated water in Delhi’s New Friends Colony and BJP’s criticism, Water Minister Atishi on Monday said that she has directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to ensure find a solution within 48 hours and submit a compliance report.

She said that immediate action should be taken as citizens are getting dirty water and exemplary action will be taken against the officers concerned to ensure no laxity in future. “I am in receipt of a serious complaint regarding contamination of water in D-Block, New Friends Colony. Attached photographs show that residents of the area are getting dirty water via their taps. It is the responsibility of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure that every resident gets clean and adequate water. If this responsibility is not being fulfilled, then heads should roll,” she said.

However, the Delhi BJP said that reports are coming from across the capital as the government has failed to check this issue and the government is framing officials to hide its failure in this episode. Criticising the AAP government, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that contaminated water is being supplied in almost all parts of the city as the Delhi government has failed to chalk out a proper system.

“The government and its departments have failed to provide clean drinking water to its citizens and now they are trying to make a few officials ‘scapegoat’ for their inaction,” Sachdeva said. He added, “The fact is they are on the back foot due to a series of corruption exposures and are trying to divert the attention by doing such activities. The need of the hour is to make a foolproof plan to provide clean water for Delhiites.”

