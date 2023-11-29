Can’t miss the date, says 'I do', despite dengue: 27-yr-old takes wedding vow at hospital

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: In the cosmic dance of fate, Indians often hold onto auspicious wedding dates with unwavering faith, even when faced with unexpected twists.

Avinash Kumar (27), a resident of East Delhi, embodied this belief when he found himself confined to a hospital bed battling dengue just days before his planned nuptials on November 27.

Determined not to let a mosquito bite disrupt his celestial alignment, Avinash, with a platelet count dancing perilously low at 10,000, exchanged Jai-malas with his bride Anuradha in a hospital room adorned with the sweet scent of roses.

On that extraordinary Monday evening, Max Hospital Vaishali transformed into a wedding venue, blending antiseptic aromas with the fragrances of celebration. Surrounded by a curated assembly of medical personnel, including attentive doctors and caring nurses, the couple’s union unfolded under the watchful eyes of immediate family members. The hospital, recognising the gravity of the situation,

orchestrated the intimate ceremony, ensuring the couple’s special day wasn’t lost to the clutches of unforeseen health challenges.

The hospital’s High Dependency Unit housed Avinash, whose initially planned banquet palace celebration gave way to a hospital room due to a dengue-induced health crisis. In a plot akin to a Bollywood movie, Avinash and Anuradha’s love story unfolded within the walls of a medical sanctuary.In real life too, in the middle of health protocols and the hum of medical care, a ritualistic exchange of garlands marked the beginning of a new chapter for Avinash and Anuradha, turning a hospital room into a sacred space for love’s resilience.

Low platlet count

Avinash Kumar is still in the hospital even after the marriage and the latest test reports showed his platelet count improved to around 42,000, hospital’s medical chief Dr. Ruchi Ranawat says and highlights the need

to provide emotional support for patients

