CM Kejriwal has turned Delhi Jal Board into 'a den of corruption': BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a ‘scam’ allegedly done in the name of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) plants in Delhi Jal Board, saying that the CM has turned the board into ‘a den of corruption’.

It alleged that AAP-led government has carried out another ‘scam’ in the name of the STP plant and that the name of a Hyderabad-based company has come up in connection with it. The party on Tuesday asked the CM to reveal the details of the matter failing which it will hold a protest in front of the DJB office demanding his resignation.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the ministers of the Kejriwal government, after committing acts of corruption in DJB, were blaming its officials for it.“It is deliberately designed to benefit only one company. The technology was fixed in such a way that the work should be done under this technology and this is because the company to which the contract was given has experience only in this technology,” Sachdeva said.

He said that the company which was given the work did not meet the eligibility criteria of the tender. “This is the first such tender where instead of reducing the rate, it was increased,” he claimed.He contended that the concerned officer himself has written in the name of the tender that the minister himself gave the approval without taking an opinion from anyone.“What has happened in DJB is similar to the liquor scam. This should be investigated and the culprits should be given strictest punishment,” Sachdeva said.

“The LoP in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has stated that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former DJB vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj and Delhi Jal Board members are involved in the new scandal amounting to 1938 crore. The contractors who were given the contracts are sponsored by the south Indian liquor lobby. These contractors were awarded tenders for STP upgrades in Nilothi, coronation Piller, Pappankalan, Narela, Rohini, Keshopur and Najafgarh without any prior experience, and the estimated cost of these projects was 1,546 crore. But the board approved the tender for Rs 1,938 crore. The approval of this work was given in the meeting of the DJB on July 1 last year, chaired by the then deputy CM and chairman of the Delhi Jal Board Manish Sisodia,” Sachdeva claimed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a ‘scam’ allegedly done in the name of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) plants in Delhi Jal Board, saying that the CM has turned the board into ‘a den of corruption’. It alleged that AAP-led government has carried out another ‘scam’ in the name of the STP plant and that the name of a Hyderabad-based company has come up in connection with it. The party on Tuesday asked the CM to reveal the details of the matter failing which it will hold a protest in front of the DJB office demanding his resignation. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the ministers of the Kejriwal government, after committing acts of corruption in DJB, were blaming its officials for it.“It is deliberately designed to benefit only one company. The technology was fixed in such a way that the work should be done under this technology and this is because the company to which the contract was given has experience only in this technology,” Sachdeva said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the company which was given the work did not meet the eligibility criteria of the tender. “This is the first such tender where instead of reducing the rate, it was increased,” he claimed.He contended that the concerned officer himself has written in the name of the tender that the minister himself gave the approval without taking an opinion from anyone.“What has happened in DJB is similar to the liquor scam. This should be investigated and the culprits should be given strictest punishment,” Sachdeva said. “The LoP in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has stated that former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former DJB vice chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj and Delhi Jal Board members are involved in the new scandal amounting to 1938 crore. The contractors who were given the contracts are sponsored by the south Indian liquor lobby. These contractors were awarded tenders for STP upgrades in Nilothi, coronation Piller, Pappankalan, Narela, Rohini, Keshopur and Najafgarh without any prior experience, and the estimated cost of these projects was 1,546 crore. But the board approved the tender for Rs 1,938 crore. The approval of this work was given in the meeting of the DJB on July 1 last year, chaired by the then deputy CM and chairman of the Delhi Jal Board Manish Sisodia,” Sachdeva claimed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp