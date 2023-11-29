Home Cities Delhi

Couple's argument leads to diversion of Lufthansa flight at Delhi's IGI

An argument between a couple -- German man and his Thai wife -- led to some problem on board the Lufthansa flight following which it sought permission to land at IGI and this was allowed.

Published: 29th November 2023 02:44 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An argument between a couple led to the diversion of a Munich-Bangkok Lufthansa flight to Delhi on Wednesday following which they were deboarded, official sources said.

The Lufthansa flight no LH772 landed at 10:26 am at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after the pilots contacted the ATC informing them about a "situation and possible unruly passenger".

An argument between a couple -- German man and his Thai wife -- led to some problem on board the Lufthansa flight following which it sought permission to land at IGI and this was allowed, the sources said.

An official said the wife had first complained about her husband's behaviour to the pilot, saying she was being "threatened" by him and sought intervention.

The situation is developing and the CISF security personnel, flight crew and other staff are talking to the couple in the terminal area after they were disembarked from the flight.

The flight may take off in some time, they said.

