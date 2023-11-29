Delhi: Congress on talent hunt to induct young, dynamic faces to attract youth

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress is on a talent hunt to induct young and dynamic faces to articulate the party’s ideological and political message to attract youth to the party.

The move comes after it failed to win any seats in the Delhi assembly for the three consecutive assembly polls.

The Congress leadership is confident that Rahul Gandhi and Congress policies have been received well on the ground and just need to be communicated more effectively to reach out to the audience.

According to Delhi Congress president Arvind Singh Lovely, the party has opened its doors to talented young people keen to make a career in politics through its innovative talent hunt programme, which will give an opportunity to people who have shied away from politics to be associated with the Congress party, and also do social service.

He said that in the coming month, through the talent hunt process, spokespersons,social media experts, content writers, graphic designers, RTI experts, street play team etc will be finalized.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, Rajiv Bhawan, Lovely announced the formation of two committees consisting of three members each and a two-member committee to co-ordinate at the AICC level, in the ‘Pratibha to Parivartan’ scheme. The committees include three interviewers, namely Dr Chayanika Uniyal, Pankaj Garg and Prof. Ramanand; three members to co-ordinate at the DPCC level, namely Neeraj Basoya, Amit Malik, Anuj Attrey and Hidayatullah; and two members to co-ordinate at the AICC level, namely Mrinal Pant and Ahsan Sheikh.

He said that through interviews and group discussions, office-bearers and teams will be chosen to entrust responsibilities at the Pradesh Congress, district, block and mandal levels.The Congress party had successfully implemented this process in a large scale by appointing talented people to the organization and as office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh and the Youth Congress.

According to Lovely, in the coming days, Congress will provide online links to young people and those interested to become the office-bearers of the Congress party to apply to join the talent hunt.Lovely took over as the Delhi unit head few months ago and has been tasked to revive the grand-old-party.

Opportunity to do social service, says Lovely

Arvind Singh Lovely said party is looking for talented young people keen to make a career in politics through its innovative talent hunt programme, which will give an opportunity to people who have shied away from politics to be associated with the Congress party, and also do social service.

