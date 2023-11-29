Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise scam: Court seeks ED response on AAP MP’s bail plea 

Issuing notice in the matter, Special judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court ordered the ED to file its response to the bail application.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s response on the bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh who is in judicial custody in the agency’s case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam.

Issuing notice in the matter, Special judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court ordered the ED to file its response to the bail application. The matter will be further taken up for consideration on December 6.As per the central agency, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

It claimed that Sanjay Singh has has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora--a star witness who was made accused earlier by CBI and ED and later turned approver in the case--since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

According to Remand note, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.Singh’s associates--Vivek Tyagi, and Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, the document says. Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 crore in the Delhi Liquor Scam on two occasions, the remand note stated.Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed his bail plea saying the plea is “premature” and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.  

In the previous hearing before the special court, appearing for Singh, Senior Advocate Rebecca John had argued that the the central probe agency had no ground for seeking extension of Singh’s custody in the case which was based on “shifting statements” of co-accused Amit Arora, terming the ED charges as “ fanciful allegations.”Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Manish Sisodia is also under judicial custody in connection with a case related to now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.  

He received Rs 2 crore as proceeds of crime : ED

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and has received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 crore in on two occasions, according to the submission by Enforcement Directorate to the court in connection with remand.

