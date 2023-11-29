Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality improves, light rain likely

The city recorded an AQI of 258 at 9:05 am, improving from 365 at 8 am on Tuesday.

Published: 29th November 2023 11:37 AM

An anti-smog gun sprinkling water to make dust particles settle amid a rise in pollution levels on November 6, 2023, in New Delhi. (Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's air quality improved to poor from very poor category on Wednesday after a spell of rain and favourable wind speed under the influence of a western disturbance.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe-plus.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The 24-hour average rainfall at 8:30 am was recorded at 7.2 mm while the city's humidity level stood at 96 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle during the day.

The wind speed had improved on Tuesday, aiding the dispersion of pollutants, an official at the India Meteorological Department said.

