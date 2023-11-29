Govt school teachers in Delhi to be imparted training by SCERT to sharpen skills

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is conducting various in- service education and training (INSET) programmes for teachers across government schools in the national capital, the SCERT announced on its website on Tuesday.

For these INSET programmes, a contingency fund is being allocated to cover any unanticipated events or emergencies. Coordinators have been asked to use the funds efficiently, adhering certain guidelines.

Meanwhile for the participants’ needs, if participants encounter unexpected situations like medical emergencies, the contingency fund can be used.

The contingency fund can also be used to address unexpected conveyance-related issues by the coordinator, such as carrying study materials, stationery, or other essentials from the coordinating institutes.

Another mentioned guideline is documentation and quality improvement wherein the coordinators may use the contingency fund to make unexpected improvements to the training program, such as printouts or training materials.

In-service teacher training programmes refer to the short-term education modules, specially designed for teaching professionals.The intent is to elevate the quality of training while designing content that marks a shift from content to competency-based training, setting a benchmark for high-quality teaching-learning practices.

