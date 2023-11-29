Home Cities Delhi

L-G urges RERA to revisit order on land registration

Saxena on Tuesday met the chairman and members of Delhi RERA along with the Chief Secretary and divisional commissioner at Raj Niwas to address the issue.

Published: 29th November 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena has urged the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Delhi to revisit its order which has led to a stalling of property registrations in the city since its circulation, his office said on Tuesday.

“The L-G has impressed upon and requested the RERA to revisit its order in view of the hardship it is causing to common people in Delhi,” said a Raj Niwas official, adding that Saxena brought to their notice the “acute problems and harassment” being faced by the residents of Delhi in a discussion regarding the “repercussion of its order.”After the RERA order, revenue sub registrars stopped registration of properties.

TAGS
RERA L-G VK Saxena

