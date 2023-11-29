Shots fired outside singer’s Canada house an extortion bid, claim cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside the residence of Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal over the latter’s closeness to actor Salman Khan, sources in the Special Cell of the Delhi Police claimed that it was probably done to extort money from him.

“It is suspected that the firing incident was an extortion bid orchestrated by Bishnoi gang aides, as the gangsters are targeting singers to extort money, which is evident through the recent arrests in India,” they told this newspaper.

Gunshots were fired outside Grewal’s residence in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada on Saturday. Hours after the incident, a page on Facebook with name ‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ claimed responsibility for the attack.

“While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your ‘brother’ to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well, do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us,” the Facebook post read.

Sources say that the ongoing conflict between Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla and Lawrence Bishnoi has escalated in recent times and both the gangs are indulging in extortion, both in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Grewal, while speaking to a TV news channel, said that he was not able to understand what has just happened. “For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened. I am not friends with Salman Khan. I don’t have any enemy...,” Grewal could be heard saying.

Just a day ago, police in Delhi nabbed five people, including two sharpshooters, allegedly belonging to the Arsh Dalla gang tasked to assassinate Punjabi singer Elly Mangat.

As per NIA, Arsh Dala, and others have formed a terrorist gang and recruited several others to kidnap and kill people of other faiths to create a sense of fear and disaffection in the state of Punjab. Probes have revealed that major part of extortion money from Indian businessmen has been channelized to Canada through hawala operators.

Extortion money sent through hawala: NIA

Just a day ago, police in Delhi nabbed five people, including two sharpshooters, allegedly from the Arsh Dalla gang tasked to kill Punjabi singer Elly Mangat. As per the NIA, Arsh Dala, among others has formed terrorist gangs, recruiting several others to kidnap and kill people of other faiths to create a sense of fear and disaffection in the state of Punjab. Probes have revealed that extortion money from several Indian businessmen has been channelized outside through hawala operators.

