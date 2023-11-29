Wanted arms trafficker nabbed by Special Cell of Delhi police, 8 pistols & 10 bullets seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious inter-state weapons trafficker for supplying semi-automatic weapons to gangsters and criminals in the national capital.The accused, identified as Sonu (38), resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, has trafficked almost 40 pistols since January. Eight semi-automatic pistols and 10 bullets were recovered from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that there was information that gangsters and hardened criminals in Delhi-NCR were procuring sophisticated firearms from interstate arms suppliers.

“We received a tip-off on November 23 that a member of this syndicate, namely Sonu, had collected a consignment of firearms and ammunition from an arms supplier in MP, and would arrive near the Dhaula Kuan bus stop to hand over the firearms to his contact between 3 and 4 pm,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the police team and Sonu was cornered at about 03:20 pm when he was waiting at the location. “On sensing being surrounded, he whipped out his pistol, pointed towards members of the team, and threatened to fire, but he was overpowered and disarmed by the raiding team,” the DCP said.

He said that Sonu is a habitual criminal and has been previously involved in more than half-a-dozen cases of robbery using firearms, attempt to murder, drug trafficking, dacoity, etc. in Ghaziabad and Amroha, UP.

On interrogation, he disclosed that, after being released from Chattisgarh jail, he started trafficking firearms from Burhanpur. He trafficked almost 40 pistols in last one year.

“The recovered firearms were bought from one Ramesh Sardar and were to be delivered to one Alam in Delhi. Efforts are being made to identify the other members of the syndicate,” said the DCP.The accused said that he used to purchase a semi-automatic pistols for Rs 8,000 from MP and used to sell them for Rs 25,000 to the criminals in Delhi-NCR.

