AAP to seek public feedback on whether Kejriwal should resign if he gets arrested

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP will run a signature campaign from December 1 to 20 to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP", the party's city convener Gopal Rai said Thursday.

Addressing a press conference along with party MP Raghav Chadha, Rai alleged the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to get Kejriwal arrested under the "fake" liquor scam case with the hope of finishing the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying Kejriwal should train his volunteers to answer when people ask them about the "corruption" and "failure" of his government to develop the city.

"AAP leaders are free to go home to home to carry out a signature campaign, but when they go to people they should be prepared to answer people's questions on how party leaders did the liquor scam, jal board scam, tanker scam, panic button scam, school room scam and how they have played with the livelihoods of contractual workers like civil defence volunteers, guest teachers, para medical staff," he said.

Under the "Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign from Friday, AAP volunteers will carry pamphlets to get the signatures of people at all the 2,600 polling stations across the city, asking for their opinion on whether Kejriwal should step down as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested, he said.

Rai said Kejriwal had met AAP MLAs and councillors seeking their opinion on the issue and there was a consensus that he should not resign and run the government from jail.

He said from December 21 to December 24, AAP will hold 'Jan Samvad' in every ward of the city to discuss the alleged liquor scam with people as well as the BJP's "conspiracy" to get Kejriwal arrested and seek their opinion if he should resign as Delhi chief minister if he gets arrested.

Even after imprisoning Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh in "fake" cases, the BJP couldn't break AAP and now they want to get Kejriwal arrested, Rai alleged.

"The preparations are underway to arrest Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP's motive behind this is that if Kejriwal is arrested, then the Delhi government might collapse, and they can finish off AAP," charged Rai.

Chadha likened the BJP to the mythical character of "Kansa" alleging it wanted to finish AAP and saw Kejriwal as its only challenge throughout the country.

"Just as Kansa knew that Lord Krishna would bring about his end, the BJP also knows well that its dirty politics will come to an end through Kejriwal.

Kansa made every effort to stop Lord Krishna.

Likewise, the BJP is doing everything possible to weaken and eliminate AAP," charged Chadha.

AAP workers and leaders have appealed to Kejriwal that even if he gets arrested, he should not resign and run the government from jail.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal skipped appearing before the ED and demanded that it should withdraw its notice, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated".

