ABVP wins 8 out of 11 seats in polls for DUSU Executive Council

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The elections for the Executive Council (EC) of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) were concluded in Delhi University on Tuesday. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates yet again won 8 out of total 11 seats.

The 8 candidates of ABVP who won their respective seats include ED Ansh Tanwar, Kunal Chaudhary, Kshitij Tyagi, Deeksha Hooda, Tarun Yadav, Harshit Verma, Dhananjay Singh Bhati and Garv Yadav.

The names of the candidates who won the three remaining seats are Harshita Sharma, Vicky Antil and Saksham Singh Khokhar.

Demonstration of body’s organizational skills

In the Delhi University Students Union elections also, ABVP had registered a victory in 34 colleges and notched up the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary. Now, by getting a majority in the Executive Council, ABVP has shown its activism and organizational skills in campus. Presidents of college student unions and central councilors together elect the Executive Council.

Will work actively in interest of students: DUSU president

Talking about the victory, DUSU president Tushar Dedha said that ABVP and DUSU are continuously working for the welfare of the students. He said that as soon as the elected members of the Executive Council assume their charge, they will work more actively in the interests of the students.

DUSU will get strength from EC, says office-holder

The ABVP state minister Harsh Attri said that ABVP members of Delhi University Students Union have already started working on various issues of the students.“We are continuously talking to the administration on all the issues like hostel, metro pass, free bus service in the campus. ABVP leadership will give more power to DUSU through the newly elected Executive Council of DUSU,” he said.

3 key DUSU polls bagged by ABVP in September

In the DUSU polls held in September, the ABVP had won the three central panel posts including President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. Tushar Dedha, the ABVP presidential candidate defeated Hitesh Gulia of NSUIby a margin of around 3, 000 votes.

