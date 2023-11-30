Home Cities Delhi

Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi as couple get into mid-air fight 

The German passenger reportedly threw food, attempted to burn a blanket with a lighter, and disregarded cabin crew instructions.

By Ojasvi Gupta
NEW DELHI: A Munich to Bangkok Lufthansa flight was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to unruly passenger behaviour. Trouble broke out between a 53-year-old German passenger and his Thai wife, resulting in the flight’s unexpected landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The German passenger reportedly threw food, attempted to burn a blanket with a lighter, and disregarded cabin crew instructions. The airline confirmed that the passenger was handed over to authorities for further questioning, emphasising the priority of safety and security for passengers and crew. An initial request to land in Pakistan was denied. Later,  the IGI Airport accommodated the diversion.

The Central Industrial Security Force personnel offloaded the unruly passenger, who has since apologised.
Lufthansa is coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering whether to invoke Indian law or discuss the possibility of sending the passenger back to Germany after a formal apology. The incident adds to a series of recent disruptions on airlines, including cases of passengers urinating on others and damaging airline seats, leading to subsequent arrests.

Wife too offloaded

The wife’s request to allow her to continue her journey to Bangkok alone was turned down

