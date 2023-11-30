DU to offer students chance to finish course

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi may offer special relief to those students who have exhausted all opportunities for special chance examinations as granted or may be granted by it. The issue will be taken up at the academic council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The council will consider making provisions for special moderation for students facing adverse circumstances that hinder their ability to complete the course within the stipulated span period, resulting in the entire duration spent pursuing the course going to waste.

There is a provision of span period for completion of degree programmes in the university within which students must complete their degree programmes. With the implementation of NEP UGCF-2022, there is now some relief available for students who are unable to complete the degree course within the specified period.

In such instances, they are eligible to receive a certificate or diploma, as applicable, even if they fail to complete the full degree program.Furthermore, here, a span period of 7 years is provided for degree completion.

As per the agenda listed in the agenda items, the situation becomes particularly challenging for students who have passed all course requirements except for a single paper, due to the adverse circumstances faced by student/s preventing them from completing the degree. In such cases, DU may consider granting special moderation for a single left-over paper, as stated above.

This provision may provide for special moderation exclusively for those students who have a single remaining paper, to the extent of a maximum of 10 marks. This special moderation may be in addition to any moderation already applied to that paper.

This provision may exclusive be made applicable for students who have passed all course requirements except for a single paper, preventing them from completing the degree, subject to the satisfaction of the university after careful consideration of the reasons submitted by the student.

This special relief may be extended even to students who have exhausted all their opportunities for special chance examinations as granted/as may be granted by the university.

Meanwhile, in other agenda, students at DU may now be able to take 40% of the semester courses online after the university listed the UGC’s online learning platform, Swayam, as an agenda item for its academic council meeting.

The proposal for online teaching was also floated in 2019 in the academic council and accepted the adoption of UGC regulations, 2016 and recommended its approval at the university’s executive council.

‘Students may attend 40% of course online’

Students at DU may now be able to take 40% of the semester courses online after the university listed the UGC’s online learning platform, Swayam, as an agenda item for its academic council meeting. The proposal for online teaching was also floated in 2019.

