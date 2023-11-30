Ensure adherence to GRAP norms, Rai directs officials

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said all the departments concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of restrictions under GRAP Stage-I and Stage-II following a weather department prediction that pollution levels in the national capital might fluctuate.

Rai said that due to changes in weather over the past 2-3 days, a decrease in pollution levels is being observed, in view of which, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has withdrawn the restrictions of GRAP-III.

The meteorological department estimates that if the wind speed decreases in the coming days, pollution levels could increase. Therefore, to prevent the situation from worsening, GRAP-I and GRAP-II will remain in effect.

He said that the environment department has issued orders to all relevant departments for pollution control. Additionally, teams such as the anti-dust campaign team, anti-open burning campaign team, and the PUC checking teams have been instructed to continue their work diligently.

He emphasised strict adherence to all rules at hotspot areas and ordered continuous monitoring. Considering the current pollution situation, the rules of GRAP-I and GRAP-II will remain in effect, and continuous monitoring and review by all relevant agencies in Delhi will ensure that the air quality does not deteriorate to the ‘severe’ category.

The environment minister shared, “Instructions have been given to sprinkle water on the identified roads every day and use mechanical sweeping machines continuously. Water is being sprayed with 215 mobile anti-smog guns. Out of which 60 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed for hotspots. A total of 375 water sprinkling machines have been deployed and 82 mechanical sweeping machines are in operation.”

Rai further said that construction sites with an area of 500 sqm or more must be registered on the web portal, for which the DPCC has been instructed to run a special campaign. It is necessary to follow 14 rules related to dust norms at all construction sites. Teams will take strict action if the rules are not followed.

