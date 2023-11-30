Ladakh GI tags celebrated at Delhi fest

Ishita Roy By

Ladakh, the land of high passes, is rich in crafts and exquisite flavours. The week-long Ladakh’s Pride Festival, which will conclude on November 30, is organised by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in collaboration with the Centre for Himalayan Asian Studies and Engagement (CHASE). TMS visited the festival on its inaugural day celebrating the Geographical Indication (GI) tag of four Ladakhi crafts and products, including Ladakhi Pashmina, traditional wood carving, raktsey karpo apricot and sea buckthorn berries with medicinal benefits.

Ladakh panorama

What immediately caught our eye was the elaborate display of various artworks including photos, sketches, and metal work along with live demonstrations of Pashmina shawl-making and wood carving.

Curator Vijay Kranti shares that his first visit to Ladakh with the 14th Dalai Lama in 1980 allowed him to get involved in Ladakh’s cause. “Ladakh’s art and culture were neglected, but finally when they are getting acknowledged, this is a chance for me to get involved with their cause,” he says.The exhibition features over 150 photographs from 40 photographers across India and artworks by Ladakhi artists. The artwork which stood out the most was a series of sketches by Tsering Yoodol. Yoodol, 27, has been making portraits for more than five years. “Everyone always talks about Ladakh’s landscapes, but I think it is the people who live there and their warmth that makes Ladakh so beautiful,” says the artist.

Recent achievements

Pashmina shawl-making

This is a historic moment for Ladakh, say many at the event, including Tashi Gyaltsen, the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC. The recent GI tags for its products are not only an acknowledgement of their authenticity but also bring many economic opportunities for the locals. “Ever since Ladakh received the Union Territory status, we have seen a lot of development, including a reverse migration. People are coming back to the villages now and are showing interest in traditional crafts,” says Gyaltsen.Ladakhi Pashmina shawl has a history of its own. When Mir Ali Hamadani, a 14th century Muslim saint, came to Kashmir, he found the soft goat wool and made socks out of it. Later, he gifted the socks to the king of Kashmir, Qutubuddin. The Changthang region of eastern Ladakh is known for its Pashmina wool production. However, due to turmoil in the region, the product never got the attention.“The GI tag will enhance this development, ensuring Ladakhi interaction with the rest of the world. People will know about us and our products and the story they tell,” says Gyaltsen.

Ladakh got its first GI tag for its raktsey karpo apricot–exclusive to the region for 20 years.The horticulture department had assigned the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) to register it under the GI tag, as it is a key part of Ladakh’s horticulture offerings.The event also marked the fourth anniversary of Ladakh’s Union Territory status. The Ladakh Students’ Welfare Society, Delhi, performed a traditional dance on folk songs. Ladakh will soon have Southeast Asia’s first night-sky sanctuary. “As we celebrate the triumphs of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 solar mission, the night sky sanctuary will add to the curiosity of stargazers,” says Union minister Jitendra Singh, who inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition is on at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, till November 30

