Land-for-job scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav: Delhi court hearing on Dec 12

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court posted the hearing to December 12 for scrutiny of documents in a case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, and their son, Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in relation with an alleged land-for-job scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted more time after submissions of the counsels for the accused that time was needed for scrutiny of documents.The accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, among others joined the proceedings virtually.

Last month, Lalu and his family were granted bail by the special court in the case.The case relates to alleged illicit appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways. On July 3, a charge sheet has been filed against Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam.It was the second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case, first in which Tejashwi has been named as an accused.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Rouse Avenue Court posted the hearing to December 12 for scrutiny of documents in a case against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, and their son, Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in relation with an alleged land-for-job scam. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel granted more time after submissions of the counsels for the accused that time was needed for scrutiny of documents.The accused Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, among others joined the proceedings virtually. Last month, Lalu and his family were granted bail by the special court in the case.The case relates to alleged illicit appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family when he was the railway minister between 2004 and 2009.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways. On July 3, a charge sheet has been filed against Lalu, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the alleged scam.It was the second charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case, first in which Tejashwi has been named as an accused. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp