NDMC decides to allocate more funds to maintain public parks, roundabouts

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its council meeting held on Wednesday approved various citizen centric and employee welfare related proposals. As per the information received from NDMC office, it has been decided to rename ‘Aurobindo Marg’ under the jurisdiction of NDMC as ‘Sri Aurobindo Marg’. Apart from this, the council also resolved administrative approval and expenditure sanction to estimate amounting to Rs 748 lakhs for annual maintenance of parks and gardens during 2023-24.

NDMC maintains public green space measuring approximately 1,100 acre within its jurisdiction which comprises gardens, colony parks, roadside trees, roundabouts, school greens etc. The council has also approved amendments in the previous orders regarding requirement of documentary proof of ownership/occupancy for granting of health license. This amendment, passed only for the proof of ownership and other document requirements remain the same as previous.

According to an NDMC official, the council also approved the framing of recruitment rules for the post of financial advisor, chief engineer (electric) - category ‘A’ and chemist (civil) in NDMC.A senior NDMC official said that the council has resolved to revive the deemed abolished 1 vacant post of principal and 1 vacant post of vice principal in Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas run by the civic body, and now, the process will be undertaken by the department to fill those posts without waiting for formal confirmation of the decision from the council in its next meeting.

The other resolutions which were approved include procedure, policy and criterion for appointment on compassionate ground in NDMC and operation, repair and maintenance of existing PTUs/ CTUs/roll call centers in lieu of advertisement rights in NDMC area on PPP model among others.

Health license norms

It approved amendments in the previous orders regarding requirement of documentary proof of ownership/occupancy for granting of health license. According to an NDMC official, the council also approved the framing of recruitment rules for the post of financial advisor, chief engineer (electric) - category ‘A’ and chemist (civil) in NDMC.

