Police bust inter-state arms cartel, three arrested

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three interstate firearm supply cartels involved in distribution of illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi was busted by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The accused used to buy consignment of illegal arms from MP at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per pistol and sell the same at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per pistol to gangsters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The arrest came as a part of Delhi Police Special Cell’s action against illegal arms suppliers launched to control increasing cases of use of illegal firearms in crimes across the city and adjoining areas.“Our teams carried out two different operations and arrested three people from different areas,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

The accused Subhash Warkade, Abdul Kalam, and Deepak Barela were apprehended after a month-long operation involving technical and manual surveillance. The investigation resulted in the recovery of 30 semi-automatic pistols, several mobile handsets and SIM cards used in arms trafficking activities. The bust involved a set of precise operations by the police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Three interstate firearm supply cartels involved in distribution of illegal arms and ammunition in Delhi was busted by the Delhi Police on Thursday. The accused used to buy consignment of illegal arms from MP at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per pistol and sell the same at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per pistol to gangsters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The arrest came as a part of Delhi Police Special Cell’s action against illegal arms suppliers launched to control increasing cases of use of illegal firearms in crimes across the city and adjoining areas.“Our teams carried out two different operations and arrested three people from different areas,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused Subhash Warkade, Abdul Kalam, and Deepak Barela were apprehended after a month-long operation involving technical and manual surveillance. The investigation resulted in the recovery of 30 semi-automatic pistols, several mobile handsets and SIM cards used in arms trafficking activities. The bust involved a set of precise operations by the police. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp