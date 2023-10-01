Delhi constable arrested for killing female colleague, dumping her body in drain two years ago

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man, posted as a Head Constable in the Delhi Police, was arrested along with two of his accomplices for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman constable two years back and later disposing of her body by dumping it in a drain.

The accused, identified as Surendra Singh (prime accused), Ravin and Rajpal, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police after the case was transferred to them from the local police.

Sharing details of the sensational crime, Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that a missing report of a woman was lodged on October 20, 2021, with an intimation that she had been missing for more than one month. The police tried searching her but she could not be found.

The family of the victim girl also did not pursue the case as they were under the impression that their daughter was still alive and in some other city.

However, as the victim woman's mother was not convinced, she approached the Delhi Police and subsequently an FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station in April, this year.

At the request of the family, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora transferred the case to the Crime Branch and directed an in-depth professional investigation.

The Crime Branch in its investigation established that the woman had already been murdered two years back by the accused Surendra Singh as she had objected to his advances.

"She used to call him Dedha (a father-like figure) and he used to call her Beta (a daughter). When the accused Surendra got to know that she had a bright future ahead as she had already been selected as a Sub-Inspector in the UP Police and was preparing for civil services at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, he thought of marrying her," the Special CP said in a press conference.

The senior official informed that the accused Constable was already married and when the victim woman threatened him of disclosing his activities to her family, he planned to eliminate her.

"On the fateful day i.e. September 8, 2021, the accused Surendra took her to Burari Pushta, where he first strangulated her and then drowned her in the nala near the Pushta. He kept stones on the body to submerge it. The victim woman's skeletal remains were found by the police," the senior officer said.

What came as a startling disclosure was that the accused Surendra ensured that the family of the victim girl remained under the impression that she was still alive.

"To show that the victim girl was alive, the accused Surender Singh called his brother-in-law Ravin, who used to call the family members of the victim girl. He used to tell them that he was Arvind and he had married their daughter. He even dropped some documents related to the identity of the victim girl to misguide the future investigation of the police," the officer said.

The alleged people kept doing this for a long time, keeping the family in the dark that their daughter was still alive.

