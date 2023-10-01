Delhi Police disperse crowd from birthday party venue after complaint of conversion bid

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police dispersed people from a birthday party venue in Wazirabad here after a call regarding alleged religious conversion taking place at the banquet hall, officials said on Saturday.

However, no evidence of religious conversion has been found so far, an official said.

After a PCR call regarding the alleged conversion was received at the Wazirabad police station here on Friday night, the police reached the banquet hall and found that a child's birthday party was being organised at the venue, officials said.

The police dispersed around 50 to 60 people from the hall and also cleared 300 to 400 people outside the venue, they added.

Five to six people were detained from outside the banquet hall and later released when the crowd dispersed, the police said.

An inquiry has been launched into the matter.

The police are recording the statements of people present at the birthday party and the persons who called the police station.

The videos of the party are also being checked, they added.

Necessary legal action would be initiated based on the investigation, the police added.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police dispersed people from a birthday party venue in Wazirabad here after a call regarding alleged religious conversion taking place at the banquet hall, officials said on Saturday. However, no evidence of religious conversion has been found so far, an official said. After a PCR call regarding the alleged conversion was received at the Wazirabad police station here on Friday night, the police reached the banquet hall and found that a child's birthday party was being organised at the venue, officials said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police dispersed around 50 to 60 people from the hall and also cleared 300 to 400 people outside the venue, they added. Five to six people were detained from outside the banquet hall and later released when the crowd dispersed, the police said. An inquiry has been launched into the matter. The police are recording the statements of people present at the birthday party and the persons who called the police station. The videos of the party are also being checked, they added. Necessary legal action would be initiated based on the investigation, the police added.