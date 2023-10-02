Delhi Cop held for killing woman colleague 2 years ago

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old head constable in Delhi Police was arrested, along with two accomplices, for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman constable two years ago and dumping her body in a drain. The accused, identified as Surendra Singh (prime accused), Ravin and Rajpal, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

Sharing details of the crime, Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said a missing report of a woman was lodged on October 20, 2021. The police search did not bear any fruit. On the request of the family, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora transferred the case to the Crime which in its investigation established that the woman was murdered two years ago as she had objected to his advances.

“When Surendra got to know that she has a bright future ahead as she had already been selected as a sub-inspector in the UP Police and was preparing for civil services at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi, he thought of marrying her,” the Special CP said in a press conference. He said the accused was already married and when the victim woman threatened him of disclosing his activities to her family, he planned to eliminate her.

“On a fateful day, the accused took her to Burari Pushta, where he first strangulated her and then drowned her in the nala near the Pushta. He kept stones on the body to submerge it. The victim woman’s skeletal remains were found by the police,” the senior officer said.

