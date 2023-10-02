Sheds damaged in Azadpur Mandi fire to be repaired in 45 days

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Development Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that traders affected due to the recent fire in Azadpur Mandi have been shifted till the damaged tin sheds are repaired. During a visit to the Azadpur Mandi where a fire broke out on September 29, Rai said he had issued directions that the repair works to be done within 45 days. He stated that an inquiry into the fire incident was ordered yesterday.

“In view of the facts that have come out after the inquiry and the demand of the traders’ organisations of mandi, direction has been given to the mandi officer that the traders of the damaged shed should be shifted to another shed for a few days and directed the Azadpur Mandi secretary to complete the repair work of the shed within 45 days,” he said.

Rai said that instructions have been given to install a fire system inside the mandi shed. He stated that the cause for the fire, as per officials, was traced to a fire on a pile of garbage outside the low-rising wall of the damaged tin shed. Orders have been given to increase the height of walls so that such a problem does not arise again.

The minister further said that in view of the demand of the traders’ organisations of mandi, we have ordered that they should be shifted to another shed for a few days so that their business-related work can run smoothly. In view of the incident, it has also been ordered that measures to extinguish future fire should be taken at the local level.

