Suspected ISIS terrorist nabbed in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what is being termed a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a suspected ISIS terrorist who was on the most wanted list of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The suspected terrorist, identified as Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama, an engineer by profession, was hiding in Delhi after fleeing from Pune, Maharashtra.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the terror probe agency NIA had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh on the arrest of the suspected ISIS terrorist.

Last month, the NIA had released pictures of four terror suspects, including that of Shahnawaz. The other three were Talha Liyakat Khan from Pune, and Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali and Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh alias Daiperwala, both from Delhi.

"We have also detained a couple of more people for their alleged involvement with this ISIS terror module," the official told The New Indian Express.

As per the officials privy to the development, the said ISIS module was planning to carry out terror incidents in north India and was taking instructions from foreign-based handlers.

During the raid, the sleuths of the Special Cell also recovered some incriminating material which is suspected to be used for IED fabrication.

