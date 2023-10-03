AAP-led government’s health model has completely collapsed in Delhi, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP has said that it is shocking to see Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trying to mislead the people of Punjab on health services even as his health model has totally collapsed in the national capital. The party alleged that not a day passes when a news story of a breakdown of services or lack of doctors & medicines in the Delhi government doesn’t come out.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that today when the chief minister misrepresented before Punjab about Delhi’s health services on that day newspapers carried a story on the bad health of Delhi State Cancer Institute where basic machines are not working, no in-house tests are being down and medicines are missing.

“The condition of government hospitals is pathetic with reports telling of the poor state of affairs in hospitals like G B Pant Hospital where patients are being given 39 months date for an MRI. Maulana Azad Dental College gives a date of 13 months for tooth replacement. Be it the GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital of East Delhi, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital of West Delhi or LNJP Hospital all remain in bad news for lack of doctors, beds, paramedic staff, cleanliness apart from shortage of medicines,”

Sachdeva said. “Often we find reports of clashes between doctors & patient attendants at these hospitals making newspaper headlines,” Sachdeva said. He said that Mohalla clinics have totally failed Delhiites and we can’t forget how they were shut down during the Covid phase when neighbourhood medical help was most needed. The poor condition of health services of the Delhi Government stands ultimately proved by Minister Atishi talking to media about corruption in setting up of a special COVID hospital and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj last week raiding and suspending mohalla clinic doctors, he said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj openly admitted that doctors were missing from clinics and medicines were missing. Besides, the Delhi BJP president has said that the corruption regime let loose by the AAP government with the blessings of erstwhile health minister Satyendar Jain is responsible for the pathetic condition of mohalla clinics as well as hospitals of the Delhi government.

