Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to pay last installment for RRTS corridor

The amount for the last instalment is Rs 415 crore and will total around Rs 485 crore after taxes , said a government official.

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Representational image of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is likely to pay the last instalment of its share in the upcoming Delhi- Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor soon with the transport department moving a proposal in the matter, officials said on Monday.

The amount for the last instalment is Rs 415 crore and will total around Rs 485 crore after taxes, said a government official. Officials said that the transport department had last week sent a file to the finance department for payment of Rs 415 crore as the last instalment of the Delhi government’s total contribution of Rs 1,180 crore in the RAPIDX corridor.

The 82.15 km long Delhi- Meerut corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut’s Modipuram is estimated to cost Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance in an hour. The Delhi government paid Rs 265 crore as the first instalment in March 219. The last instalment of Rs 415 crore plus taxes will also be paid from the environmental cess corpus as was done in May, officials said. There are two proposed RRTS corridors to connect Delhi to Alwar and Panipat in Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRTS delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp