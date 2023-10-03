Delhi: One arrested for stabbing boy to death with knife

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man for stabbing a boy with a knife. According to officials, on Sunday information was received regarding the stabbing at Agarsen Marg. The boy, identified as Akash, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by passersby but died during the treatment.

During the investigations, the accused was identified as Anurag Paliwal aka Nikki and he used to run a temporary tea kiosk near Kalkaji and was nabbed from his residence at Govindpuri. Paliwal disclosed that he was “beaten” by some persons a few days ago and saw Akash with them.

Waiting to take revenge, Paliwal, accompanied by a few others, saw Akash at Agarsen Marg and nabbed him after the latter refused to disclose the whereabouts of the person who bet him, the officials said.A probe is underway to nab the remaining accused, they added.

