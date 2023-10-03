Home Cities Delhi

New management unit to ensure coordination for Delhi metro projects

The model will incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs, signalised and grade-separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, autos and cars.

Delhi metro representational image.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed for an overarching Project Management Unit (PMU) to be constituted under the Transport Commissioner to make the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Metro Stations more effective on the ground, by taking all stakeholder agencies on board, officials from Raj Niwas said on Monday. Officials said that the PMU will be tasked with ensuring that MMI plans are implemented in totality by ensuring seamless coordination between stakeholder agencies, and not just at the Metro Stations.

According to officials, the PMU will have representatives from DDA, PWD, DMRC, MCD and Traffic Police. “It was brought out in a meeting of UTTIPEC recently that while well-researched and formulated MMI plans for metro stations were being implemented in the right earnest, due to the lack of proactive interventions by other stakeholder agencies apart from Metro, their effectiveness was getting limited to the premise of the Metro Stations only,” a senior official from the L-G’s Raj Niwas said. The MMI plan will be implemented in and around different Metro Stations, that have invariably developed as the prime public transport hubs in various localities of Delhi.

The model will incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs, signalised and grade-separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parking for cycles, buses, auto rickshaws and private car, etc., on-street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity. The MMI plans have already been cleared for Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur metro stations.

In March this year, UTTIPEC had cleared MMI plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi metro stations. This project plan was prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in consultation with agencies like the PWD, DTC, MCD and Traffic Police, among others and approved by the UTTIPEC, the official said. Presiding over the UTTIPEC meeting, the Delhi LG expressed deep concern for this lack of coordination and directed the formation of the PMU under a senior officer, he said.

