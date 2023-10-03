Tribunal orders MCD to regularise services of 23 TB health workers, clear arrears

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi tribunal has ordered the management of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to regularise 23 contractual TB Health visitors (workers) while directing the authorities to clear their arrears with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the joining date. It was the case where the workman had claimed that the management had indulged in an ‘unfair labour practice’ by appointing them on a contractual basis and paying them lesser remuneration than those doing the identical work.

Rouse Avenue Courts’ Industrial Tribunal Presiding Officer Ajay Goel, in the recent order, considered “equal pay for equal work” for the workers who have been on contract between 1996 and 2002.” TB Health visitor's primary responsibility is assisting Tuberculosis (TB) treatment of patients after their diagnosis of the bacteria.

Adv Rajiv Agarwal, representing the workers, contended that several posts of TB Health Visitors are lying vacant, and juniors to the workmen have been regularised in services, while the workmen have been discriminated against. “...This tribunal is also of the opinion that the workmen concerned are also entitled for the difference of salary on the principle of equal pay for equal work for the post of TB Health Visitors in light of the admission of the management witness that the nature of work, working hours and responsibilities of the workmen concerned were/are same as being performed by their regular counterparts,” the order read.

The tribunal held that they shall be “regularised on the post of TB Health Visitors with effect from their respective initial dates of joining in regular pay scale with all consequential benefits either monetary or otherwise.” “The management is directed to implement the award within 30 days of its publication with an interest of 8% per annum from the date the arrears became due w.e.f their respective initial dates of joining,” it said further.

