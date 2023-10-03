Home Cities Delhi

Tribunal orders MCD to regularise services of 23 TB health workers, clear arrears

Rouse Avenue Courts’ Industrial Tribunal Presiding Officer Ajay Goel, in the recent order, considered “equal pay for equal work” for the workers who have been on contract between 1996 and 2002.”

Published: 03rd October 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rouse Avenue district court

Rouse Avenue Courts.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A Delhi tribunal has ordered the management of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to regularise 23 contractual TB Health visitors (workers) while directing the authorities to clear their arrears with an interest of 8 per cent per annum from the joining date. It was the case where the workman had claimed that the management had indulged in an ‘unfair labour practice’ by appointing them on a contractual basis and paying them lesser remuneration than those doing the identical work.

Rouse Avenue Courts’ Industrial Tribunal Presiding Officer Ajay Goel, in the recent order, considered “equal pay for equal work” for the workers who have been on contract between 1996 and 2002.” TB Health visitor's primary responsibility is assisting Tuberculosis (TB) treatment of patients after their diagnosis of the bacteria.

Adv Rajiv Agarwal, representing the workers, contended that several posts of TB Health Visitors are lying vacant, and juniors to the workmen have been regularised in services, while the workmen have been discriminated against. “...This tribunal is also of the opinion that the workmen concerned are also entitled for the difference of salary on the principle of equal pay for equal work for the post of TB Health Visitors in light of the admission of the management witness that the nature of work, working hours and responsibilities of the workmen concerned were/are same as being performed by their regular counterparts,” the order read.

The tribunal held that they shall be “regularised on the post of TB Health Visitors with effect from their respective initial dates of joining in regular pay scale with all consequential benefits either monetary or otherwise.” “The management is directed to implement the award within 30 days of its publication with an interest of 8% per annum from the date the arrears became due w.e.f their respective initial dates of joining,” it said further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD TB Health visitors lesser remuneration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp