Woman constable from Mizoram dies by suicide at Mehrauli flat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old woman, posted as a constable in the Delhi Police, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Mehrauli area in south-west Delhi, the police said on Monday. According to the official, a PCR call was received at Kishangarh Police Station regarding the suicide by one lady, identified as Lalthan Mawil, in Mehrauli area.

Subsequently, the call was transferred to the Mehrauli Police Station following which the police reached the scene, at Gadwal Colony in Mehrauli. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, “The preliminary enquiry by the police has revealed that the woman constable was living in the rented apartment in Mehrauli area for the last two years and died by hanging herself in the night.”

The senior official also said that the deceased woman was living separate from her husband and was under treatment for depression. As per the information received from the police department, the deceased constable was associated with the 4th Battalion Direct Affiliation Program (DAP). since July 2023.

The police official further added that, as of now, no foul play has been noticed and proceedings under section 174 of CrPC are in progress to look into the cause leading to the suicide. A suicide note has also been recovered from her residence, the official added.

Similar case earlier this year

A similar incident was reported earlier this year when a police constable with the Delhi Police, took away his life by suicide inside a barrack at Paharganj Police Station. The incident took place in January 2023 and the deceased police personnel was identified as Devendra Kumar.

