Home Cities Delhi

DMRC to host free rides to mark ‘Daan Utsav’

In a new initiative, the DMRC has set up donation kiosks to celebrate ‘Festival of Giving’, for which Metro officials have urged commuters to take part in large numbers.

Published: 04th October 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

Representational image of Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a new initiative, the DMRC has set up donation kiosks to celebrate the ‘Festival of Giving’, for which Metro officials have urged commuters to take part in large numbers.

Commuters can donate items at the designated counters set up at the stations till October 8 to celebrate the joy of Giving Week. On Daan Utsav also known as the joy of giving week, Metro is organising activities like collection drives at 45 metro stations as well as DMRC’s residential colonies.

Laughter yoga sessions, free joyrides, Metro museum visits and puppet shows are also scheduled. The ‘Festival of Giving’ will run on October 2-8. There will be booths set at several metro stations whereas the DMRC has begun a collection drive where commuters will be able to donate items for the poor people at the stations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daan Utsav DMRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp