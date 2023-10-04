DMRC to host free rides to mark ‘Daan Utsav’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a new initiative, the DMRC has set up donation kiosks to celebrate the ‘Festival of Giving’, for which Metro officials have urged commuters to take part in large numbers.

Commuters can donate items at the designated counters set up at the stations till October 8 to celebrate the joy of Giving Week. On Daan Utsav also known as the joy of giving week, Metro is organising activities like collection drives at 45 metro stations as well as DMRC’s residential colonies.

Laughter yoga sessions, free joyrides, Metro museum visits and puppet shows are also scheduled. The ‘Festival of Giving’ will run on October 2-8. There will be booths set at several metro stations whereas the DMRC has begun a collection drive where commuters will be able to donate items for the poor people at the stations

