Green war room for air pollution gets functional in Delhi

A 17- member team will assist and work on the complaints received from the Green Delhi App and ensure implementation of the same in sync with other departments.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday inaugurated a ‘Green War Room’ for the 24x7 monitoring and implementation of the Winter Action Plan – which will be led by a 17-member team consisting of top scientists and engineers.

"To give a more hands-on approach and enable 24x7 monitoring of all our efforts we are starting the Green War Room from today," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Environmental Scientist Nandita Moitra has been appointed as the charge of the Green War Room.

A 17-member team will assist and work on the complaints received from the Green Delhi App and ensure implementation of the same in sync with other departments. Rai stressed public participation in the fight against winter pollution.

So far, 70,684 complaints have been received on the Green Delhi App; and 90 per cent of complaints have been resolved. Rai emphasised the preparedness of the city government to keep the issues of pollution during the winter season in the capital.

