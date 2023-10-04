JNU to probe ‘anti-national’ sloganeering

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration will soon constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of ‘anti-national’ slogans being raised on the campus and written on the walls.

The development comes a day after pictures of slogans like ‘Indian-Occupied Kashmir’, ‘Free Kashmir’, and ‘Bhagwa Jalega’ scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on social media. Many people share the photos posted on social media that such communal hate slogans among others can be seen written in bold letters on the walls.

“Hope JNU VC orders a time-bound inquiry, identifies hatemongers and takes action,” wrote one user. Some of them even sought the intervention of the Delhi police. Reacting to this, the police, however, said, “We have not received any complaint. Moreover, it is an administration staff matter of JNU.” The walls have now been repainted by the administration.

“We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer and based on its suggestions, steps will be taken to deal with the issue,” JNU rector Satish Chandra Garkoti said. Garkoti said the university plans to constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of ‘anti-national’ slogans on its campus. In December last year, casteist slurs and slogans such as ‘Brahmins leave the campus’ and ‘Brahmino-baniyas, we are coming for you!

We will avenge,” were found scribbled on the walls of the university’s School of International Studies. The RSS-affiliated ABVP recently wrote to the university administration, demanding action against the chief security officer for failing to prevent such incidents. “We would like to inform you that some years back, Swami Vivekanand’s statue was also painted with ‘Bhagwa jalega’ slogans. It is as clear as daylight that such shameful incidents bring a bad name to our institution on the national level,” ABVP said.

