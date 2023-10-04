‘Raids reminiscent of the Emergency days’

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police raids on individuals including the founder and editor of web postal News Click, journalists, activists, cartoonist, historian and even a comic artist has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and media associations who said it is reminiscent of the Emergency era enforced during the tenure of the then PM Indira Gandhi in 1975-77.

The press bodies and civil society leaders reminded the government of the importance of independent media and extended solidarity to those who were questioned in the current wave of raids conducted by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Entrance of the NewsClick office | PTI

“The fact that they are equating journalism with terrorism is deeply distressing and should be protested at the highest terms,” said Kavita Krishnan, former CPI (ML) leader and a noted social activist. “It’s a witch-hunt over journalists critical of the government. There is no evidence that they are doing some fishy business. The only reason is their unwavering spirit towards anti-establishment journalism which has made the ruling regime extremely uncomfortable,” she added.

“The raids are reminiscent of the Emergency (1975-77) when the voices of those critical of the then ruling party were silenced through arrests, detentions and raids,” the Network of Women in Media said. The developments have ignited a debate on the balance between national security and press freedom, with activists calling for transparency and adherence to legal norms in the investigation process.

“While we recognise that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, the due process has to be followed,” Editor’s Guild of India said. The Press Club of India (PCI) extended its solidarity with the journalists affected by the raids.

Centre scared of engaging with journalists, says AAP

The AAP on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre over raids on online news portal NewsClick’s premises, saying it is ‘scared’ of journalists. AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the Modi government is pretending to fight China by arresting its own journalists because it didn’t have the courage to engage with it directly.

Security personnel guard during raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on the premises of NewsClick at Sainik Farm, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 | PTI

“There are two types of journalists in the country: Those who have surrendered before PM Narendra Modi and those who are fighting for the country and exposing the shortcomings of the Modi government,” she said. “PM Modi is a coward. He is threatening those journalists by arresting them on ridiculous charges,” Kakkar said.

She alleged that China made forays into the Indian territory, yet the Centre could not gather the courage to snap commercial ties with it. “China occupied our land, but the PM did not have the courage to speak a word against China. By arresting these journalists, they are pretending to fight China. If you have the guts, stop all the trade with China,” she said.

“Today’s action shows that Modiji has failed vis-a-vis the China situation. In the name of fighting China, they conducted raids on some journalists,” she said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier conducted raids at the firm’s premises probing its sources of funding. The Special Cell is now continuing the searches on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency, officials said. The raids at the news website’s premises were made in connection with a case filed against it under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for proChina propaganda

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in foreign funding case by Delhi Police

'NewsClick raids attempt to muzzle media': Sitaram Yechury after Delhi police lands at his residence

Oppn slams raids on NewsClick portal; govt says agencies work as per law

