Two women arms traffickers held in Delhi, 10 pistols seized

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an interstate firearms syndicate by arresting two women arms traffickers at the intersection of MB Road-Surajkund Road in Delhi on Sunday night. According to a police officer, 10 pistols, including five pistols of .32 bore and five single-shot pistols, were recovered from the accused who belong to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

The officer added that the recovered pistols were procured by them from a Madhya Pradesh-based firearms manufacturer and supplier and were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals in Delhi as well as NCR. “On October 1, specific information was received that two female key members of this syndicate had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and they were on the way to Delhi to meet one of their contacts at the intersection of MB Road- Surajkund Road in Delhi on October 1, to deliver the pistols,” a police officer said.

The officer further added that, accordingly, a raiding team was constituted, and when the women were spotted carrying bags in their hands near the location on October 1, they were surrounded and overpowered by the female members of the police team. On interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they were to be paid Rs 10,000 for the safe delivery of the recovered pistols after taking the consignment of the same from the supplier in Madhya Pradesh and handing over the same to receivers in Delhi/NCR.

The accused also allegedly disclosed that they have been involved in the supply of firearms in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh for the last two years and have supplied more than 200 pistols in Delhi during the period. It was also allegedly revealed by them that the sister of one of the arrested women has a criminal background, and was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act for possessing 25 kg of marijuana in 2018 in Chhattisgarh.

One Sonu Chaudhary, the handler of both the women who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, is the maternal uncle of another arrested woman and he was previously involved in many criminal cases, including murder and the NDPS Act. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station in this regard and further interrogation of the arrested duo is in progress to identify the backward and forward linkages of this arms syndicate.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an interstate firearms syndicate by arresting two women arms traffickers at the intersection of MB Road-Surajkund Road in Delhi on Sunday night. According to a police officer, 10 pistols, including five pistols of .32 bore and five single-shot pistols, were recovered from the accused who belong to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The officer added that the recovered pistols were procured by them from a Madhya Pradesh-based firearms manufacturer and supplier and were meant to be supplied to gangsters and criminals in Delhi as well as NCR. “On October 1, specific information was received that two female key members of this syndicate had procured a consignment of pistols from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh and they were on the way to Delhi to meet one of their contacts at the intersection of MB Road- Surajkund Road in Delhi on October 1, to deliver the pistols,” a police officer said. The officer further added that, accordingly, a raiding team was constituted, and when the women were spotted carrying bags in their hands near the location on October 1, they were surrounded and overpowered by the female members of the police team. On interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they were to be paid Rs 10,000 for the safe delivery of the recovered pistols after taking the consignment of the same from the supplier in Madhya Pradesh and handing over the same to receivers in Delhi/NCR.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused also allegedly disclosed that they have been involved in the supply of firearms in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh for the last two years and have supplied more than 200 pistols in Delhi during the period. It was also allegedly revealed by them that the sister of one of the arrested women has a criminal background, and was earlier arrested under the NDPS Act for possessing 25 kg of marijuana in 2018 in Chhattisgarh. One Sonu Chaudhary, the handler of both the women who hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, is the maternal uncle of another arrested woman and he was previously involved in many criminal cases, including murder and the NDPS Act. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station in this regard and further interrogation of the arrested duo is in progress to identify the backward and forward linkages of this arms syndicate.