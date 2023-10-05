DJB VC takes cognizance of repeated incidents of road subsidence in Rohini

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the repeated incidents of road subsidence in Rohini, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti reached the spot on Wednesday and took stock of the situation.

In the presence of the local MLA of Rohini, Mahendra Goyal and top officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD), the Vice Chairman inspected the part of the road at Vishram Chowk in Rohini which is sinking even after multiple repairs.

The DJB Vice Chairman reached the spot and interacted with the local people to get clear information about the matter and directed the officials to take necessary steps to resolve the problem. He also asked the DJB officials to employ advanced technology to find a permanent solution to the problem.

After the inspection, Somnath Bharti said that there is solifluction or leakage of soil below the surface at the place where the road is repeatedly sinking and there is a DJB sewer line and a PWD drain at the very place. The officials present at the spot informed the DJB Vice Chairman that the water level at that place is quite high, which is causing the road to sink again and again.

However, the DJB Vice Chairman has instructed the officials to eliminate the problem of the road subsidence and a meeting of concerned officials has been called for Thursday. Last month, a 70-year-old pedestrian returning after offering namaaz was killed and two persons including a woman were injured after they were hit by an SUV driven by a man who was in an “inebriated” state. A 16-year-old boy died after a car hit a pole in the Begumpur area of Rohini.

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of the repeated incidents of road subsidence in Rohini, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti reached the spot on Wednesday and took stock of the situation. In the presence of the local MLA of Rohini, Mahendra Goyal and top officials of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD), the Vice Chairman inspected the part of the road at Vishram Chowk in Rohini which is sinking even after multiple repairs. The DJB Vice Chairman reached the spot and interacted with the local people to get clear information about the matter and directed the officials to take necessary steps to resolve the problem. He also asked the DJB officials to employ advanced technology to find a permanent solution to the problem.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the inspection, Somnath Bharti said that there is solifluction or leakage of soil below the surface at the place where the road is repeatedly sinking and there is a DJB sewer line and a PWD drain at the very place. The officials present at the spot informed the DJB Vice Chairman that the water level at that place is quite high, which is causing the road to sink again and again. However, the DJB Vice Chairman has instructed the officials to eliminate the problem of the road subsidence and a meeting of concerned officials has been called for Thursday. Last month, a 70-year-old pedestrian returning after offering namaaz was killed and two persons including a woman were injured after they were hit by an SUV driven by a man who was in an “inebriated” state. A 16-year-old boy died after a car hit a pole in the Begumpur area of Rohini.