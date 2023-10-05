Flying squads to check PUCs as GRAP kicks in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has kicked in the city, the Transport Department has made an action plan to monitor the mandatory registration of vehicles with the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificates.

The move is in lieu of the GRAP which is devised to alleviate the Delhi NCR from its annual plight of toxic air quality which the area faces every winter. According to the latest plan, the transport department has set up 30 flying squad teams which will work in shifts and do surprise inspections at the petrol pumps, officials said.

“These teams will go to different petrol pumps in the capital and do surprise checking and check the PUC certificates of the vehicles coming to refilling stations. Strict action will be taken against those drivers who do not have valid PUC,” said a senior government official.

As many as 36 new bikes were purchased for the enforcement unit last year which will be used by the units. “The bike-borne teams will have 2 officials in each unit who will work in two-three shifts,” the official added.

Besides ensuring vehicle owners get their PUCs registered, the teams will also be tasked to ensure buses ply in bus lanes. According to the data shared by the officials, there are close to 20 lakh vehicles in the city who do not have valid PUC certificates.

