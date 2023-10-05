Home Cities Delhi

People’s victory, says BJP on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Many times when you commit a crime you feel that no one is watching you but God watches everyone,” he said. Pravesh Sahib said that now it seems that the people of Delhi have started getting justice.

Published: 05th October 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary jawan posted outside AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s residence on Wednesday; Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh described the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in alleged liquor scam as a victory for the people of Delhi. Tiwari said that Singh was arrested after his colleagues became approvers.

“When the eyes of the people involved in the crime open, they expose the main accused and the same situation has happened with Sanjay Singh in this case. Many times when you commit a crime you feel that no one is watching you but God watches everyone,” he said. Singh said that now it seems that the people of Delhi have started getting justice.

“It can only be Kejriwal who does such corruption and thinks that no one will know about it. Increasing the commission from 2 per cent to 12 per cent is the biggest corruption and today since morning we have been continuously hearing from AAP MP Sanjay Singh that nothing was found in his house, but he should tell us whether when the investigation was done in the fodder scam and 2G scam, was cash found in homes of the accused?” the MP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Sahib Singh AAP Sanjay Singh arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp