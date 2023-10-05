People’s victory, says BJP on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Pravesh Sahib Singh described the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in alleged liquor scam as a victory for the people of Delhi. Tiwari said that Singh was arrested after his colleagues became approvers.

“When the eyes of the people involved in the crime open, they expose the main accused and the same situation has happened with Sanjay Singh in this case. Many times when you commit a crime you feel that no one is watching you but God watches everyone,” he said. Singh said that now it seems that the people of Delhi have started getting justice.

“It can only be Kejriwal who does such corruption and thinks that no one will know about it. Increasing the commission from 2 per cent to 12 per cent is the biggest corruption and today since morning we have been continuously hearing from AAP MP Sanjay Singh that nothing was found in his house, but he should tell us whether when the investigation was done in the fodder scam and 2G scam, was cash found in homes of the accused?” the MP said.

