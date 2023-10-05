Will move court, hit streets, says Kejriwal at MP’s house

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showing solidarity with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife met his family members late on Wednesday.

“AAP is a staunch honest party. We all know that the path of honesty is difficult. If we become dishonest like them, then all of our problems will be resolved. More than 1,000 raids have been conducted in this case and several people have been arrested but they are not able to recover even a single penny. PM Modi is involved in corruption from tip to toe. I think after Independence, PM Modi is the most corrupt PM of our country,” said Kejriwal after meeting Singh’s family.

“ED officials searched his entire house but nothing was found and he was arrested in the evening. Elections are coming and after the formation of the INDIA alliance, PM Modi is desperate. They will arrest many people till 2024. We will move court and hit the streets,” he said. Before his arrest by the ED, Singh had made a statement condemning the Modi govt at the Centre.

“I have been continuously speaking up against the corruption committed by Adani and the Modi government. Today, suddenly the ED barged into my house. They searched for everything, but it didn’t get anything,” the chief minister added.

